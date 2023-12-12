MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 15847645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

Get MAST Energy Developments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MAST Energy Developments news, insider Paul Venter sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £5,000 ($6,276.68). Insiders own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.