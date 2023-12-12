MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

TSE:MKP opened at C$15.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.86. MCAN Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$14.12 and a 1-year high of C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 65.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MCAN Mortgage from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

