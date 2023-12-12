MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MELI. UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,616.92. The stock had a trading volume of 311,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,660. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,382.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,301.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

