Metahero Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.19 million and $925,225.38 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00032909 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

