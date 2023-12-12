Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.500-10.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $973.1 million-$983.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 39.100-39.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,114.81. 105,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,499. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,179.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

