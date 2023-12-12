Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 39.100-39.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 40.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.100-39.800 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.2 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,114.81. 105,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,459. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,179.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,223.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

