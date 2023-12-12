MiL.k Hits 1-Day Volume of $154.96 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $129.68 million and $154.96 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,593,479 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

