MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $118,056.55 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

