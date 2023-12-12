Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Sells 56,113 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scipio Maximus Carnecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $136,935.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 222,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,074. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 166,454 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 66,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

