Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Sells $136,935.90 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $136,935.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scipio Maximus Carnecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18.

On Monday, November 6th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 222,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,074. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,612,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 166,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 66,902 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

