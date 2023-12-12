Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 1,996 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 1,996 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $22,095.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 222,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.92.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on MITK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
