Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 1,996 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 1,996 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $22,095.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 222,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,838 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 28.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MITK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MITK

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.