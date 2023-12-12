Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) rose 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 145 ($1.82) in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 140 ($1.76) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Mobico Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mobico Group

Mobico Group Stock Up 20.3 %

About Mobico Group

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.