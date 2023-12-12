Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5 million-$62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.3 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.
Model N Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,004. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $873 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.71.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Model N
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Model N by 319.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Model N
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is a good dividend yield?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.