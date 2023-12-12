Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5 million-$62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.3 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,004. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $873 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Model N by 319.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

