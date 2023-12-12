MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.0 million-$433.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.9 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.890-2.910 EPS.
MDB stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.09. 1,288,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,406. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $164.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares in the company, valued at $37,641,567.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares in the company, valued at $37,641,567.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
