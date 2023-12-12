Monroe Capital Co. (MRCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 29th

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

MRCC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

