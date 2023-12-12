Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 34356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,134. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,207,000 after acquiring an additional 606,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

