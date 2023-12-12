MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.02. The stock had a trading volume of 311,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.57 and its 200-day moving average is $509.78. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

