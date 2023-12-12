Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

CCFN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

Muncy Columbia Financial Dividend Announcement

About Muncy Columbia Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

