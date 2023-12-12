MX TOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $296.26 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00007190 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $296.26 million and $2.46 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 431,881,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,631,536 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.