National Bankshares Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$10.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.15.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.59. 970,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.