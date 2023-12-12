National Bankshares Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$10.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.15.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SES
Secure Energy Services Stock Performance
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.