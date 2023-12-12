Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) CFO Todd Dissinger Sells 10,000 Shares

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.08 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

