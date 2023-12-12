NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.28 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $280.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00005521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00088578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004537 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.2816318 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $256,681,171.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

