Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton Sells 6,842 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.00. 3,300,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,710. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

