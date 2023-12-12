NewtekOne, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

NewtekOne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. NewtekOne has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NEWT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 169,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,870. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.33 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,048 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,432 shares of company stock worth $134,190. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 470,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $5,979,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $3,094,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

