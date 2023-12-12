Nicole Miller Sells 21,528 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,159. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
