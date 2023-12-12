Nicole Miller Sells 21,528 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,159. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

