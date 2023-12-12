Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $126.90 million and $57,316.14 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 2.00956881 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $64,347.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

