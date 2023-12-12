Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. 3,267,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,260,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

