Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.710-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 466,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.76.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
