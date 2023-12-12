Northamber plc (NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on January 19th

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northamber Price Performance
NAR stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Northamber has a 52 week low of GBX 34.55 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.38. The company has a market cap of £12.12 million, a PE ratio of -2,225.00 and a beta of -0.08.
About Northamber
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northamber
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.