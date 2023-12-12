Northamber plc (NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on January 19th

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NAR stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Northamber has a 52 week low of GBX 34.55 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.38. The company has a market cap of £12.12 million, a PE ratio of -2,225.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

