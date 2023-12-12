Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NRIM stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

