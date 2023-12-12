Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NUW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 29,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

