Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 42,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,903. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

