Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 445,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,597. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

