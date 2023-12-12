Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 76,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,931. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

