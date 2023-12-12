Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 76,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,931. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
