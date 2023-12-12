Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JCE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,912. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter worth about $126,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

