Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 321,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,619. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 15,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

