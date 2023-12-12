Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE JQC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 328,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.49.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

