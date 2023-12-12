Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.89

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
