Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NMT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 10,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

