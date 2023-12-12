Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NOM remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

