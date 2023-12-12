Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 97,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.02.
Insider Activity at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $254,086.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,253,971 shares in the company, valued at $46,453,363.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 295,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,253 in the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
