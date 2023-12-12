Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 97,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.02.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $254,086.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,253,971 shares in the company, valued at $46,453,363.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 295,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,253 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund ( NYSE:NMAI Free Report ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

