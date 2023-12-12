Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. 84,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,484. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $447,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,230,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,410,811.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 295,683 shares of company stock worth $3,255,253.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund ( NYSE:NMAI Free Report ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

