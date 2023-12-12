Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

