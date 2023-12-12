Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

