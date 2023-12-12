Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 183,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.54.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
In other news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.