Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 183,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.54.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

In other news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 59.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

