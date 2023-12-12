Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 90,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,416. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

In other Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $35,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $317,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $294,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

