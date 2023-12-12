Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 90,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,416. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
In other Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $35,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Energy
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.