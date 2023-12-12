Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
Shares of QQQX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.99.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
