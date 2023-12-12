Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQQX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

