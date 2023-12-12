Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 84,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,360. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

