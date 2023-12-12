Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 88,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,623. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.