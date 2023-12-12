Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

